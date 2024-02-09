Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,812 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Hormel Foods worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,787,000 after buying an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,252,000 after buying an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,506,000 after purchasing an additional 868,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,570.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $29.47 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $46.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.