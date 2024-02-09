Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $11,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $182.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.63. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PGR. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.