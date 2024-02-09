Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) PT Raised to $28.00 at UBS Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. CLSA raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.93.

NYSE:JHG opened at $30.56 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $31.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,104,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,888,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,893,000 after acquiring an additional 914,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

