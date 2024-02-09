Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Buy

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $140.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

NYSE:DGX opened at $126.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 121,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

