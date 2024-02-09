JMP Securities Boosts DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $130.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DoorDash from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total transaction of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $6,372,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,102.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 571,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,958,959. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DoorDash by 13.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

