JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the average daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Stock Performance

JOAN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.05 million. Research analysts forecast that JOANN will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on JOANN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 23,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JOANN by 6,878.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 232,688 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in JOANN by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 358,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,682 shares during the period.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.