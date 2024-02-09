Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.