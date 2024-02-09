JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. JOYY has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.39.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $567.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.68 million. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JOYY will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 497,089.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,709,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after buying an additional 273,875 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in JOYY by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

