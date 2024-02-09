Julia A. Stewart Sells 5,311 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.28. 78,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.52.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.