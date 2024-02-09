Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 1,879,401 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 566.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879,401 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.42% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,767 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $16,896,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,853,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 112.29% and a negative net margin of 220.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

