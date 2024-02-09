Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $16.29 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,390 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $16,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Paycom Software by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,809,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after buying an additional 141,464 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.95. 528,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

