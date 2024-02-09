Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.93 Million Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,582 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.59% of ALLETE worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 44.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 592,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 28,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,668. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

