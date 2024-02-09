Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 344.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 273,100 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 51.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,874.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 76,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $2,039,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.33. 664,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,065. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

