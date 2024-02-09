Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $24.25 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 262,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,254,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Lamb Weston as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $510,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.25. 185,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,385. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

