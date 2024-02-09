Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 145,700 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Vipshop worth $23,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,139 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after acquiring an additional 163,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,930 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 380,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

