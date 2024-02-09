Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,258 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $22,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 193.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,377,000 after buying an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,603,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,909,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,477,000 after buying an additional 2,352,289 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 0.0 %

UBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. 910,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,045. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.