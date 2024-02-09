Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,278 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.69% of Commvault Systems worth $20,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $76,644.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,171.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $95.22. The company had a trading volume of 57,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,345. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.70 and a one year high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

