Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 60,359 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,359 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Donaldson worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 635,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 over the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.84. 28,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $67.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

