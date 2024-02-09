Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $24.73 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.2 %

CAT stock traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,452. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $334.87. The stock has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.12.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.72.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

