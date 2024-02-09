Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 63,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,312,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MEDP traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.27. The company had a trading volume of 123,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $296.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $331.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.