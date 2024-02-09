Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,874 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Sanmina by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SANM shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $59.69. 134,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

