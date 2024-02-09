Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,875 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $26,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $81.08. 14,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,818. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.