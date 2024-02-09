KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $15.47. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 33,479 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 41,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 17,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $224,045.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,517.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and have sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

