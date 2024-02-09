KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

