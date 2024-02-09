KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,038,000 after purchasing an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 116,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 62,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $80,342,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.