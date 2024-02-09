Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $70.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

