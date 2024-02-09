Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

Kellanova stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $4,254,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,782,821.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 622,400 shares of company stock worth $33,784,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

