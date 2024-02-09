Keller Group (LON:KLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($15.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.54% from the company’s current price.

Keller Group Stock Up 0.4 %

KLR stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 853 ($10.69). 83,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,700. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 618.80 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 894 ($11.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 850.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 803.51. The stock has a market cap of £620.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

