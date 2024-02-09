Keller Group (LON:KLR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($15.67) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.54% from the company’s current price.
Keller Group Stock Up 0.4 %
KLR stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 853 ($10.69). 83,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,700. Keller Group has a 1 year low of GBX 618.80 ($7.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 894 ($11.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 850.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 803.51. The stock has a market cap of £620.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Keller Group Company Profile
