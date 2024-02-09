Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Kennametal Trading Down 2.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kennametal by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of KMT opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.99 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 5.80%. Kennametal’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

About Kennametal

(Get Free Report

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.