Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. Kennametal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.650 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kennametal in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Kennametal stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The stock had a trading volume of 238,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,450. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $495.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,786 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after purchasing an additional 297,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth about $6,066,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

