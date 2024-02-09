Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.0 million-$145.0 million.

KTCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. 5,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $51.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.41. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares during the period.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

