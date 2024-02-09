KeyCorp Begins Coverage on ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $134.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ICU Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.00.

ICUI stock opened at $99.47 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day moving average is $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ICU Medical will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 681.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

