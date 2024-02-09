KeyCorp Begins Coverage on UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for UFP Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $172.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $103.64 and a 1-year high of $205.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

