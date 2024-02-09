KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.