Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,757 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.37% of Keysight Technologies worth $87,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,962,730,000 after acquiring an additional 270,252 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.69. The stock had a trading volume of 158,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

