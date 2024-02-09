Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Kimco Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 126.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,266,000 after acquiring an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

