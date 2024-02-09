Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Guerra Pan Advisors LLC

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after acquiring an additional 51,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.69. 56,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.90 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.08.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.79%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.