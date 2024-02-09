Kirby’s (KEX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $105.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $84.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. Kirby has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,972 shares of company stock worth $2,782,227 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,762,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,027,000 after buying an additional 362,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,054,000 after buying an additional 300,187 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

