KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $26.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $618.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.64. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.

View Our Latest Report on KLA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $284,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 819.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.