KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans $1.45 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. KLA has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect KLA to earn $26.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.
KLA Stock Performance
KLAC stock opened at $618.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.64. KLA has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $658.78. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $607.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $284,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 819.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
