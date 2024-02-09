KOK 24 Hour Volume Reaches $371,484.26 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $371,484.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015669 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,437.35 or 1.00271018 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00189586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00604675 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $383,069.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.