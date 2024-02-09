KOK (KOK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $371,484.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015669 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,437.35 or 1.00271018 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00189586 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00604675 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $383,069.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.