Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 308,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 140,215 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.78. 273,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,646. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.