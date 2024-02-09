Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.42 and its 200-day moving average is $124.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

