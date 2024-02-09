Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 667,694 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 71,432 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $99,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $33,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.09. 2,205,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.24. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $214.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

