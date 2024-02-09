Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $9,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,357.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $59.27. 599,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,803. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

