Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.91 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after buying an additional 465,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after buying an additional 86,988 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.27. 441,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

