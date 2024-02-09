Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.64. 1,415,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,046. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $248.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.94 and a 200 day moving average of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $350.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

