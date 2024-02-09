Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $76.65. 1,103,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,618. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.