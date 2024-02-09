Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,834 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.97. 2,205,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,745. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

