Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 587,135 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362,792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 587,135 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises approximately 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of General Motors worth $77,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.55.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM remained flat at $38.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,780,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,279,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

